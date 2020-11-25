Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passed away on Wednesday morning at a Delhi hospital due to multiple organ failure more than a month after he was tested positive for COVID-19. He was 71. Also Read - Senior Congress Leader Ahmed Patel in ICU, Weeks After Testing Positive Covid-19

In a tweet, his son Faisal Patel said that the Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat died at 3.30 am today.

“With profound grief & sorrow, I regret to announce the sad & untimely demise of my father, Mr. Ahmed Patel at 25/11/2020, 03:30 AM. After testing positive for COVID-19 around a month back, his health worsened further due to multiple organ failures. May Allah grant him Jannatul firdaus, inshallah,” he tweeted.

He also requested all their well-wishers to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations by avoiding mass gatherings.

A Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat and a treasurer of the Congress, Patel was an eight-term parliamentarian and considered to be a close aide of interim party president Sonia Gandhi.