New Delhi: Former Union Minister and Gandhi family loyalist Satish Sharma on Wednesday evening died in Goa after suffering from a brief illness. He was 73. A three-time Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli and Amethi constituencies, Sharma had been suffering from cancer and was ailing for some time. Sharma was a Rajya Sabha member for three terms representing the states of Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Also Read - Punjab Municipal Election Results 2021: Congress Wins Big in Urban Body Polls, Returns to Bathinda After 53 Years

Born on October 11, 1947 in Andhra Pradesh’s Secunderabad, Sharma was a professional commercial pilot. He first became a member of Rajya Sabha in June 1986 and was later elected to the Lok Sabha from Amethi in 1991 after the death of Rajiv Gandhi. Also Read - Congress leader Tells Party Workers To Donate Liquor, Money To Revive Farmers' Protest | Video

He served as a Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas from 1993 to 1996 in the Narasimha Rao government and also a close aide of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. Later, he became a member of Rajya Sabha from July 2004 to 2016. Also Read - Injured DYFI Activist Dead, Sparks Political Slugfest in West Bengal

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala expressed condolences to Sharma’s family. “Deeply saddened at the demise of Capt. Satish Sharma, Former Union Minister. Capt. Sharma epitomised dedication and loyalty. Condolences to the family and friends,” he tweeted.

Sharma is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. His last rites would be done in Delhi on Friday, as the body is being brought from Goa.