Mumbai: Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away this morning in Mumbai after suffering from diabetes and kidney ailment. He was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital at 6:45 am this morning where he was declared dead. Known as Big Bull of Dalal Street, his net worth was said to be around $5.5 Billion.
Prime Minister Expresses Grief
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles the demise of the businessman. He tweeted, “Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”
He also added that Jhunjhunwala was full of life and had an indomitable spirit.
Union Ministers Pour In Tribute
Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief on the demise of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and said that he will be remembered for his knowledge of stock markets.
The Defence Miniser Rajnath Singh said Rakesh Jhunjhunwala will be remembered for his contribution to business and industry.
Union Minister of Civial Aviation and Steel, Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted as follows:
Not just the ministers, journalists, politicians too shared their condolences. Ace cricketer Virendra Sehwag called his demise as “an end of era”.