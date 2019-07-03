New Delhi: Hours after Rahul Gandhi officially resigned as the Congress president and tweeted an open letter laden with reasons behind his decision, veteran party leader Motilal Vora has been named the ‘interim Congress party president’.

Ninety-year-old Motilal Vora was made the interim party chief on Wednesday but till the Congress Working Committee (CWC) chooses the next party president.

On being prodded to comment on the same earlier in the day, Motilal Vora (90) said he did not have any idea on whether such developments are taking shape.

According to reports, the party’s constitution reads, “In the event of any emergency by reason of any cause such as the death or resignation of the President elected as above, the senior-most general secretary will discharge the routine functions of the President until the Working Committee appoints a provisional President pending the election of a regular President by the AICC.”

“The President shall preside over the session of the Congress held after his election and during his term of office and he shall exercise all the powers of the Working Committee when it is not in session,” it adds.

Rahul Gandhi announced on Wednesday that he has resigned as the Congress President and that he was to blame for the party’s rout in the Lok Sabha elections where it could win only 52 of the 542 seats.

In an open letter made public on his Twitter account, Gandhi, son of UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, also said that the BJP’s sweeping election win proved that the RSS’ aim of capturing the country’s institutional structure was now complete.

“As President of the Congress party, I am responsible for the loss of the 2019 election. Accountability is critical for the future growth of our party,” he said in a letter that was put on his Twitter account which no longer described him as the Congress President. “It is for this reason that I have resigned as Congress President.”

With IANS inputs