New Delhi: Veteran Samajwadi Party leader and former MLC Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away after a prolonged illness. The 92-year-old leader breathed his last at his native village in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh at 9 pm on Saturday. His last rites were performed on Sunday. Also Read - Hathras Gangrape Case: UP CM Says Govt Committed to Women Safety, Akhilesh Seeks FIR Against DM, SP | Top Points

Speaking to reporters, his grandson Gaurav Yadav said that he had recently returned home from a Kanpur hospital; however, he was not keeping well and his health deteriorated again. Also Read - Hathras Gang Rape Case: Victim's Death Triggers Protest; Politicos, Activists Demand Death Penalty For Accused

The late leader shared his name with Samajwadi Party patriarch and former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav. He was also considered as one of the close aides of former SP president. Also Read - NEET Begins Amid Strict COVID Protocols | Nishank Wishes Luck to Students, Akhilesh Attacks Govt Over Medical Aspirants' Suicides

Expressing grief over his demise, SP president Akhilesh Yadav said that the three-time MLC worked for the farmers, poor, and people from underprivileged backgrounds his entire life.