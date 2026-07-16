‘Nation first ideology..’: VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal pays tribute to late Shri Nand Kishore Goenka, calls him true karmayogi

Nand Kishore Goenka died on Monday at the age of 96. VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal pays tribute to late Shri Nand Kishore Goenka.

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Nand Kishore Goenka

New Delhi: Nand Kishore Goenka, father of Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra, breathed his last on Monday, July 13, 2026, at the age of 96. He was regarded as one of the most respected social workers. The last rites were performed on Wednesday(July 15, 2026) at Goenka Udyan in Agroha, Hisar, his hometown. As the family and admirers mourn his passing, tributes continue to pour in from across the country.

How did Shri Nand Kishore Goenka bring Maharaja Agrasen’s ancient capital back to the cultural forefront?

In a profound commemorative tribute, Vinod Bansal, the National Spokesperson of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), paid rich homage to the late Shri Nand Kishore Goenka, describing him as an exemplary “Karmayogi” (a man of action and duty). Bansal emphasized that Goenka’s life philosophy, unwavering dedication, and deep-rooted cultural values serve as an enduring beacon that will continue to inspire and guide Indian society for generations to come.

Born into a family with deep-rooted values, the late Nand Kishore Goenka exemplified humility, compassion, and selfless commitment to society. Throughout his life, he remained dedicated to community welfare, quietly performing acts of generosity that brought relief and hope to many. His life was a shining example of “samaj seva” (service to society), cow seva (devotion to cows), and national service as a devoted RSS swayamsevak. He leaves behind a rich legacy of humanity, kindness, and principled living that will continue to inspire future generations.

Shri Nand Kishore Goenka, who died at the age of 96, was cremated with full traditional rites in Hisar, Haryana. Expressing his grief on his official X platform, Subhash Chandra said that their beloved father, Nand Kishore Goenka, breathed his last that morning, and though all in the family are saddened, he desired to celebrate his life of 96 years, which was full of samaj seva, cow seva and national service as an RSS swayamsevak.

Shri Nand Kishore Goenka: All you need to know about his early life

Shri Nand Kishore Goenka was born on September 28, 1930, in Hisar. He led his life with rigorous hard work, ethical principles, and profound cultural roots. The adversities he faced during his youth instilled in him a resilient spirit of self-reliance. He was permanently shaped by his early alignment with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), transforming him into a devoted champion of national welfare.

A Quiet Devotion to the Nation

For Goenka, nationalism was not a matter of empty slogans and public performances; it was a quiet, daily practice. He deeply absorbed the foundational RSS principle of placing the nation above all else, i.e., ‘ Nation First, ‘ embodying this belief through his humility, meticulous punctuality, and an enduring commitment to altruism. He consistently labored behind the scenes, utterly detached from the pursuit of personal recognition or fame.

Several leaders and distinguished personalities have expressed profound grief over his demise and prayed that the departed soul rest in eternal peace and the bereaved family find strength and solace in the cherished memories of a life well-lived in service to others. Shri Goenka held the distinction as the vice president of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) for the Haryana province. He was an active member of the central committee for Gau Raksha (cow protection).

In an elegant and reverent tribute, the International President of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Alok Kumar, honored the enduring legacy of the departed leader, stating, “Shri Nand Kishore Goenka’s mortal remains have merged into the elements, but his virtues, deeds, and greatness remain immortal. As a true descendant of Maharaja Agrasen, he developed Agroha Dham into a prime pilgrimage center for the Vaishya community. His dedicated service as a true guardian of cows and his total commitment to the motherland will always be remembered.”

Famous tradition of “Ek Eit aur Ek Rupee” (One Brick and One Rupee)

Agroha, the ancient capital of Maharaja Agrasen, remains a powerful testament to the timeless ideals of egalitarianism, cooperation, and societal welfare. This spirit was historically codified in the famous tradition of “Ek Eit aur Ek Rupee” (One Brick and One Rupee)—a practice ensuring that every new resident was given the resources to build a home and start a livelihood. Shri Nand Kishore Goenka dedicated himself to reviving this noble heritage and bringing its profound message to the modern masses.

Through his expansive foresight, Goenka elevated Agroha Dham from a quiet historical landmark into a magnificent, state-of-the-art spiritual epicenter. He conceived the complex as far more than just a cluster of temples; he saw it as a dynamic hub designed to awaken cultural consciousness, foster deep social solidarity, and strengthen the national integration of the Agrawal and broader Vaishya communities. Today, that very vision stands fully realized, serving as a powerful beacon of inspiration for millions of devotees and visitors arriving from every corner of the globe. Nand Kishore Goenka, social worker and father of Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra, died on Monday at the age of 96, according to a statement issued by the Essel Group. The Essel Group described him as a person whose life was marked by humility and compassion.