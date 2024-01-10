live

Vibrant Gujarat 2024 Summit LIVE: PM Modi To Inaugurate Mega Event Shortly

A total of 20 countries are participating in the show, which was inaugurated ahead of the tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. The summit will also be inaugurated by the prime minister.

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta, Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during the inauguration of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, in Gandhinagar, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Vibrant Gujarat 2024 Summit LIVE Updates: The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 will be kicking off today i.e. on 10 January at Gandhinagar’s Mahatma Mandir. The event marks a significant rebound for the state, as the 2021 edition was cancelled due to pandemic restrictions. PM Modi inaugurated the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show 2024 on Tuesday. The theme of the Summit which will be held from January 10-12 is ‘Gateway to the Future.’ Several state heads and industry captains such as Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla will also attend the inaugural ceremony.

