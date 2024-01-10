Top Recommended Stories

Vibrant Gujarat 2024 Summit LIVE: PM Modi To Inaugurate Mega Event Shortly

A total of 20 countries are participating in the show, which was inaugurated ahead of the tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. The summit will also be inaugurated by the prime minister.

Published: January 10, 2024 7:59 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta, Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during the inauguration of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, in Gandhinagar, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Vibrant Gujarat 2024 Summit LIVE Updates: The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 will be kicking off today i.e. on 10 January at Gandhinagar’s Mahatma Mandir. The event marks a significant rebound for the state, as the 2021 edition was cancelled due to pandemic restrictions. PM Modi inaugurated the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show 2024 on Tuesday. The theme of the Summit which will be held from January 10-12 is ‘Gateway to the Future.’ Several state heads and industry captains such as Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla will also attend the inaugural ceremony.

Live Updates

  • Jan 10, 2024 8:02 AM IST

    Vibrant Gujarat 2024 Summit LIVE: Key Things On Cards

    1. Elon Musk’s Tesla may finally end its dry run in India and announce to set up an EV supply system manufacturing plant in Gujarat. The announcement is likely to be made in the presence of Tesla CEO and PM Modi.

    2. The Union government will release a commemorative coin of Rs 20 and a stamp of the same value to mark 20 years of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS).

    3. United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the chief guest for today’s inaugural event. The two leaders held a bilateral meeting and inked several MoUs after his arrival on Tuesday evening.

