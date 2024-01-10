Home

News

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: PM Modi Vows To Make India ‘Developed Nation’ By 100th Year Of Independence

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: PM Modi Vows To Make India ‘Developed Nation’ By 100th Year Of Independence

While addressing the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to make India a 'developed country' by the hundredth year of independence.

PM Modi Addressing Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024

New Delhi: The tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 is being organised in Gandhinagar, Gujarat from January 10, 2024 to January 12, 2024. Representatives of more than 100 countries are participating in this Summit and this year, the summit is celebrating ’20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success’. While addressing the summit today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken about the development of India, how the nation will be one of the top three economies of the world in the coming years and has also vowed to make India a ‘developed nation’ by the time the country reaches its 100th year of independence.

Trending Now

India To Become A Developed Nation By 100th Year Of Independence: PM Modi

In his address during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, “In the recent past, India completed 75 years of independence. Now, India is working on its goal for the next 25 years. We have the goal of making it a developed country by the time it celebrates 100 years of independence. Therefore, these 25 years’ duration is India’s Amrit Kaal.”

You may like to read

“This is the first Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in this Amrit Kaal. Therefore, this is even more significant. Representatives from more than 100 countries who are participating in this Summit, are crucial partners in this development journey for India,” PM Modi said. He further said that India is working towards its goal for the next 25 years.

‘India To Be In Top Three Economies In The World In Coming Years’

“Today, India is the fifth largest economy in the world. 10 years ago, India was on the 11th position. Today, all major agencies estimate that India will be in the top three economies of the world in the coming years. Let people across the world do their analysis, but it is my guarantee that it will happen” PM Modi added.

“We are all aware of the global circumstances. So, in times like these, if the Indian economy is displaying such resistance, if the growth in India is showing such momentum, a big reason behind this is our focus on structural reforms in the last 10 years. These reforms have enhanced the capacity, capability and competitiveness of India’s economy” PM Modi said. The Prime Minister also said that the focus on structural reform was the reason behind India showing high rates of growth.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.