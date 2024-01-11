Home

Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024: Home Minister Amit Shah To Address Concluding Session Tomorrow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to address the concluding session of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024. The summit, known for fostering economic growth and attracting investments, has drawn attention with Shah’s participation, indicating the government’s commitment to driving progress and collaboration. As the keynote speaker, Amit Shah is expected to outline strategic initiatives and policies aimed at furthering Gujarat’s position as a thriving business hub.

Highlights Of The Address By The Union Home Minister

Amit Shah’s presence at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 signals a high-level commitment to promoting the state’s economic landscape. The Union Home Minister is expected to highlight key areas of focus, including infrastructure development, ease of doing business, and innovation-driven growth. Industry leaders, policymakers, and global investors attending the summit are keenly awaiting Shah’s address, expecting it to provide strategic direction and insight into the government’s roadmap for Gujarat’s economic future.

Significance Of The Global Summit

The Vibrant Gujarat Summit has historically played a pivotal role in attracting domestic and international investments, creating a platform for collaboration and partnerships. Shah’s involvement underscores the government’s dedication to fostering an environment conducive to business expansion and job creation. As the event concludes, the emphasis on sustainable and inclusive growth is likely to resonate with stakeholders, laying the groundwork for Gujarat’s continued prominence on the global economic stage.

The 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in 2024 positions Gujarat as a key contributor to and accelerator of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat vision until 2047. This event signifies a remarkable comeback for Gujarat, considering that the 2021 summit had to be canceled due to pandemic restrictions.

Background Of the Global Summit

Participation in the Summit includes 34 partner countries and 16 partner organizations, drawing in a distinguished gathering of global leaders, such as Presidents, Prime Ministers, and CEOs of multinational corporations from various nations. In 2015, the summit recorded 21,304 MoUs, and by 2017, there were 24,774 deals, with around 70% materializing. Officials express optimism that this year’s MoUs will achieve an even higher realization rate, reaching up to 90%.

(With ANI Inputs)

