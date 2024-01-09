Top Recommended Stories

Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to Hold Roadshow With UAE President Today

PM Modi said the Gujarat Vibrant Summit will be attended by several world leaders, including UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Updated: January 9, 2024 9:19 AM IST

By Manmath Nayak

Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Ahmedabad on January 8 on a two-day visit to inaugurate the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. This time, the summit with the theme ‘Gateway to the Future,’ will be held from January 10 to 12. The summit marks a decade of Vibrant Gujarat’s success. The investors summit, PM Modi said, will be attended by several world leaders, including UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“Landed in Ahmedabad a short while ago. Over the next two days, will be taking part in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and related programmes. It is a matter of immense joy that various world leaders will be joining us during this summit. The coming of my brother, Mohamed Bin Zayed, is very special. I have a very close association with the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and I am glad to see how this platform has contributed to Gujarat’s growth and created opportunities for several people” PM Modi said in a post X.

“President Jose Ramos-Horta of Timor-Leste welcomed by CM of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel as he arrives in Ahmedabad for the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit,” MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on ‘X’.

    PM Modi will travel to GIFT City where, at around 5:15 PM, will interact with prominent business leaders in the Global FinTech Leadership Forum. The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was started in 2003 under the leadership of Modi when he was the state chief minister.

    During his two-day visit in Gujarat, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with world leaders, followed by a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations and on January 10, PM Modi will inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar.

