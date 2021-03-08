Nagpur: A major fire broke out in the VICCO Laboratories unit in Nagpur, leading to the collapse of its ground and two upper floors, an official said on Monday. The blaze erupted around 10.40 pm on Sunday in the unit located on plot no. S-89 in Hingna industrial area here in Maharashtra, Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s chief fire officer Rajendra Uchke said in a release. Also Read - Two Minor Siblings Killed by Mentally Unstable Man After He Set Them on Fire

There was no report of any casualty so far, he said. Due to the intense heat of the blaze, the ground floor and two upper floors of the structure collapsed, he said. Also Read - 1 Dead After Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Delhi's Pratap Nagar

Ten fire tenders were deployed at the spot, he said, adding that wax and alcohol stored in the premises were making it difficult to douse the flames. Also Read - 6 Dead, Several Injured in Blast at Firecracker Factory Near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu

“About 70 per cent area of the industry was affected due to the fire,” the official said.

Fire-fighting was still underway, he said, adding that the cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained.