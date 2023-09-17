Home

News

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Hoists National Flag At New Parliament Building Ahead Of Special Session

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Hoists National Flag At New Parliament Building Ahead Of Special Session

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar and Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla can be seen hoisting the National Flag at the New Parliament Building in New Delhi, ahead of the Special Parliament Session that will begin from tomorrow, September 18, 2023. See the flag hoisting video..

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar (PTI)

New Delhi: A few days ago, it was announced by the Government that a Special Parliament Session will be held, however, the agenda about the same was not specified very clearly in advance. Ahead of the special parliament session, the Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar and the Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla are seen hoisting the National Flag in the new Parliament building in New Delhi. It is being reported that even though the Special Parliament Session will begin on September 18, 2023 in the old building, on its second day, the leaders will move from the old Parliament Building to the new one, which has been constructed recently by the Modi Government. Watch the video of the Tricolour being hoisted at the new building by the Vice President and the Lok Sabha Speaker..

Trending Now

Vice President Jadgeep Dhankhar Hoists National Flag

As mentioned earlier, the Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar and the Speaker of Lok Sabha, Om Birla hoisted the National Flag of India at the New Parliament Building ahead of the Special Parliament Session called by the government from September 18, 2023. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Palhad Joshi, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Ministers of Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and V. Muraleedharan and leaders of other political parties in both Houses were also present.

You may like to read

VIDEO | Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla hoist national flag at Gaj Dwar in new Parliament building in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/O0L2mDSRTB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 17, 2023

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Gave The Flag Hoisting A Miss

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES