New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for COVID-19 infection. This is for the second time that Naidu has been infected with the virus.Also Read - Republic Day 2022: Full Dress Rehearsal Held At Rajpath. Watch Video

“Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is in Hyderabad, tested COVID positive today. He has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week. He has advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested,” the Vice President Secretariat tweeted. Also Read - Are Cloth Masks Really Helpful? Health Experts Answer

It seems unlikely that he will participate in Republic Day celebrations on Wednesday. Also Read - India Sees Dip In COVID Cases With Over 3.33 Lakh New Infections; 525 Fatalities In 24 Hours