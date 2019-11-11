New Delhi: Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh on Monday was nominated to the parliamentary standing committee on finance by Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

Notably, Manmohan Singh replaced party colleague Digvijaya Singh, who will now take charge on urban development, according to a Rajya Sabha bulletin.

“The Rajya Sabha chairman has nominated Manmohan Singh, member, Rajya Sabha, to be a member of the committee on finance in place of Digvijaya Singh. The chairman has also nominated Digvijaya Singh, member, Rajya Sabha, to be a member of the committee on urban development,” the bulletin read.

According to reports, Digvijay Singh stepped down from the finance committee to pave way for the former Prime Minister. Manmohan Singh, who headed as the country’s finance minister between 1991 and 1996, was a member of the panel from September 2014 to May 2019 before his tenure in the Upper House ended in June this year.

Manmohan Singh was re-elected in August, unopposed, for a sixth term to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.

In the previous tenure, the panel took up a number of contentious issues including demonetisation and GST for deliberations, during which Manmohan Singh played very active role.

The current 31-member panel is headed by BJP MP and former Union Minister Jayant Sinha.