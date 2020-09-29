New Delhi: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus, his office said in a tweet. He is however, asymptomatic and in good health. He has been advised home quarantine by the doctors. The result was known after he underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Lockdown News: State Extends Shutdown Till October 31 With More Relaxations; Theatres, Parks, Pools, Beaches to Remain Shut

"The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning has been tested positive. He is however, asymptomatic and in good health. He has been advised home quarantine. His wife Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation," his office said in a tweet.

— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 29, 2020

Prior to this, the Vice President had on September 13 undergone a COVID-19 test just ahead of the monsoon session in Parliament. It was mandatory for all members of the Upper House to undergo a COVID-19 test before attending the session.

“Preparing himself to preside over the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament beginning on September 14, 2020, Chairman, Rajya Sabha, M Venkaiah Naidu underwent COVID-19 test today. It is mandatory for each member to undergo COVID-19 test (RT-PCR) before attending the upcoming session, according to an advisory issued to all Rajya Sabha members,” the Vice President Secretariat said in a statement.