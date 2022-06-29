Vice Presidential Election 2022: The Election Commission on Wednesday announced that the elections, if needed, to choose the next Vice-President of India will be held on August 6. The EC further added that the counting of votes will also be held on the same day. The EC also added that the last date for nominations for Vice Presidential Election 2022 is July 17.Also Read - Presidential Election 2022 To Be Held On July 18. Full Schedule Here

After President, the Vice President is elected by the members of the Electoral College consisting of the members of both houses of Parliament.

For the 16th Vice-Presidential Election, the Electoral College consists of 233 elected members of Rajya Sabha, 12 nominated members of Rajya Sabha, and 543 elected members of Lok Sabha.

The announcement from the EC comes as the term of office of Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu comes to an end on August 10, 2022.

“As per Article 68 of the Constitution of India, an election to fill the vacancy caused by the expiration of the term of office of the outgoing Vice-President is required to be completed before the expiration of the term,” the Commission said.