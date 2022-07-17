New Delhi: The opposition declared former Union minister and veteran Congress leader Margaret Alva as its candidate for vice-presidential election, on Sunday. Addressing a press conference after an all-party meet by the opposition parties in New Delhi, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said that 17 parties are on board for this unanimous decision.Also Read - Vice Presidential Election 2022: NDA Announces Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankar As Candidate For Vice President

"Our collective thinking is Alva will file VP nomination on Tuesday," he said.

Alva, who has also served as Governor of Uttarakhand and Rajasthan, and hails from Karnataka.

Meanwhile, The NDA on Saturday announced West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar as its candidate for vice presidential election 2022. The announcement was made by BJP chief JP Nadda announced.