Vice Presidential Election 2022: The NDA on Saturday announced West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar as its candidate for vice presidential election 2022. The announcement was made by BJP chief JP Nadda announced. "After all considerations and consultations, we have decided to announce kisan putra (farmer's son) Jagdeep Dhankhar as the BJP and NDA's candidate for Vice President," he said at a press conference.

PM Modi extended his support to Dhankar saying he has 'excellent knowledge' of the Constitution and is also well-versed with legislative affairs.

"Glad that Jagdeep Dhankhar (West Bengal Governor) will be our (NDA's) Vice Presidential candidate," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

“I am sure that he will be an outstanding Chair in the Rajya Sabha & guide the proceedings of the House with the aim of furthering national progress,” PM Modi said in another tweet, after West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was selected as NDA’s VP candidate

Notably, Jagdeep Dhankhar has often been in the news for his prickly relationship with Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party the Trinamool Congress.

To select the Vice Presidential candidate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day chaired the meeting, which was attended by Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and BJP National General Secretary BL Santosh, among others.

The NDA had in 2017 named M Venkaiah Naidu, a former BJP president and veteran parliamentarian, as its vice presidential candidate. Naidu had won the Vice Presidentail election comfortably to occupy the second highest constitutional post in the country.