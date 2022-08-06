New Delhi: Members of Parliament of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are Scheduled to vote to elect India’s next Vice President on on Saturday. The polling will be held from 10 am to 5 pm, while the ballots will be counted immediately after that. By late Saturday evening, the returning officer will announce the result of the election where NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar is pitted against Opposition pick Margaret Alva. Members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, including nominated members, are eligible to vote in the vice presidential poll. Numbers stacked in favour of NDA’s candidate amd former West Bengal governor Dhankhar, who is set for an easy win. His rival, 80-year-old Alva is a Congress veteran and has served as governor of Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, while the 71-year-old Dhankhar is a Jat leader from Rajasthan with socialist background.With the support of some regional parties like the Janta Dal (United), YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK and Shiv Sena, the NDA nominee Dhankhar is likely to get over 515 votes, enough for a comfortable win for him. Alva, however, received the backing of regional party Telangana Rashtra Samithi(TRS) on Friday, two days after Aam Aadmi Party and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) lent their support to the opposition candidate. The AIMIM has also extended its support to Alva.Also Read - Breaking: Personal Data Protection Bill, 2021 Withdrawn In Lok Sabha; To Be Presented Later With Amendments

Dhankhar Vs Alva: Who Will Be India’s Next Vice President? LIVE UPDATES