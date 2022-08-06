New Delhi: Members of Parliament of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are Scheduled to vote to elect India’s next Vice President on on Saturday. The polling will be held from 10 am to 5 pm, while the ballots will be counted immediately after that. By late Saturday evening, the returning officer will announce the result of the election where NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar is pitted against Opposition pick Margaret Alva. Members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, including nominated members, are eligible to vote in the vice presidential poll. Numbers stacked in favour of NDA’s candidate amd former West Bengal governor Dhankhar, who is set for an easy win. His rival, 80-year-old Alva is a Congress veteran and has served as governor of Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, while the 71-year-old Dhankhar is a Jat leader from Rajasthan with socialist background.With the support of some regional parties like the Janta Dal (United), YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK and Shiv Sena, the NDA nominee Dhankhar is likely to get over 515 votes, enough for a comfortable win for him. Alva, however, received the backing of regional party Telangana Rashtra Samithi(TRS) on Friday, two days after Aam Aadmi Party and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) lent their support to the opposition candidate. The AIMIM has also extended its support to Alva.Also Read - Breaking: Personal Data Protection Bill, 2021 Withdrawn In Lok Sabha; To Be Presented Later With Amendments

  • 8:39 AM IST

  • 7:51 AM IST

    Cracks were visible in opposition unity as Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress decided to abstain from voting alleging lack of consultations while deciding on the name of Alva. The Trinamool Congress, which has 23 MPs in Lok Sabha and 16 in Rajya Sabha, has decided to stay away from the vice presidential election.

  • 7:36 AM IST

    The term of incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu ends on August 10.

  • 7:35 AM IST

    The vice president is also the chairperson of Rajya Sabha.

  • 7:35 AM IST

    As per Election Commission, the electoral college in the vice presidential election comprises a total of 788 members of both Houses of Parliament.

  • 7:34 AM IST

    Since all the electors are members of both Houses of Parliament, the value of vote of each MP would be the same — one.

  • 7:34 AM IST

    The election is held in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of a single transferable vote and the voting at such election is by secret ballot.

  • 7:34 AM IST

    There is no concept of open voting in this election and showing the ballot to anyone under any circumstances in the case of presidential and vice-presidential elections is totally prohibited, the EC has cautioned, adding that parties cannot issue whip to its MPs in the matter of voting.

  • 7:34 AM IST

    Unlike the presidential poll where voting takes place in multiple locations as elected MLAs, not nominated, also form part of the electoral college, in the vice presidential election, voting takes place in Parliament House.