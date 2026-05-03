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Did you know that renowned actor Victor Banerjee contested the 1991 Lok Sabha election from Northwest Kolkata as a BJP candidate, receiving over … votes?

Did you know that renowned actor Victor Banerjee contested the 1991 Lok Sabha election from Northwest Kolkata as a BJP candidate, receiving over … votes?

Victor Banerjee has been actively involved in human rights, labor rights, and social causes. He also played a role in the Uttarakhand statehood movement.

Renowned actor Victor Banerjee (AI Image)

New Delhi: Victor Banerjee is undoubtedly one of the finest actors India has ever produced. A recipient of numerous awards, from the Padma Bhushan to the National Film Award, Banerjee has left his mark with his impeccable acting skills in every film he has worked in. But did you know that Victor Banerjee was once actively involved in politics as well? Many may not be aware that he contested the 1991 Lok Sabha election from Northwest Kolkata on a BJP ticket, at a time when the Left regime in West Bengal was at its peak.

Old BJP workers say that the party was a marginal force in Bengal, and Banerjee used to hold rallies on the streets of Kolkata with barely five to seven people by his side, reflecting his commitment and conviction towards the party’s ideology.

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It is important to note that in the early 1990s, the political situation in West Bengal was very different, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had strong political dominance and cultural influence. During that time, standing with the saffron camp then was an extremely difficult decision. Yet, Victor Banerjee chose that difficult path.

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Here are some of the key details:

In 1991, Victor Banerjee contested the Lok Sabha elections from Kolkata as a BJP candidate. Though he did not win, he finished third and received 89,155 votes According to political observers, his courage to stand with the BJP itself was the biggest message. At that time, the lotus symbol was practically marginal in Bengal. His presence as a known face in the election gave the BJP significant psychological strength. Even after stepping away from active politics, he did not join any other political party. According to the reports, Victor was seen campaigning for a BJP candidate in Shillong.

What Did Banerjee Say About BJP Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Polls?

In an exclusive interview to India Today, Victor Banjee said that Bengalis do not like outsiders and there is no chance that BJP will sweep the state in the upcoming 2024 general elections. “Not a chance! No. See, the trouble is it has nothing to do with the party; it’s a state of mind. People do not like outsiders over there. It’s like trying to impose Hindi as a national language in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. They just don’t accept non-Bengalis coming there asking us to do something,” he said to India Today.

Victor Banerjee and his career in movies:

Victor Banerjee, in his career spanning over decades now, has given some of the most unforgettable movies. His performances in A Passage to India and Ghare Baire still remain unmatched. His acting has been widely appreciated in Bengali, Hindi, and English cinema. Banerjee’s restrained acting, intellectual personality, and refined presence made him stand out.

Recognizing his long-standing contribution to the arts, the Government of India honored him with the Padma Bhushan. Apart from Padma Bhushan, Banerjee received several other awards like BAFTA Awards, Bengal Film Journalists’ Association Awards, Evening Standard British Film Awards, National Board of Review Awards, National Film Awards

He has been actively involved in human rights, labor rights, and social causes. He also played a role in the Uttarakhand statehood movement.

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