‘India Ready for Operation Sindoor 2.0’: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s message to new officers at NDA

General Dwivedi stated that, in cognizance of the evolving nature of warfare, the Indian Army is actively preparing itself for the future.

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National Defence Academy (ANI image)

New Delhi: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has stated that Operation Sindoor has not yet concluded. At present, the situation is merely akin to a ceasefire. Should the need arise, all three branches of the armed forces are fully prepared for ‘Operation Sindoor 2.0’. The Army Chief remarked that Operation Sindoor has established a benchmark regarding how India responds to any act of provocation. He urged the cadets to uphold this benchmark right from the very beginning of their careers.

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150th Passing Out Parade of the NDA

The Army Chief attended the 150th Passing Out Parade of the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Khadakwasla, Pune, on Saturday, 30 May. Serving as the Reviewing Officer, he took the salute of the parade comprising 355 cadet officers.

During the event, the cadets performed a march past. The flypast featured participation from Su-30 MKI fighter jets, Chetak helicopters, the Sarang helicopter aerobatics team, and the Akashganga skydiving team.

Army Chief’s Message to New Officers

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, in his message to the new officers, said that modern warfare has become completely transparent; every activity is monitored around the clock. Consequently, there is a critical need to remain extremely vigilant regarding troop deployment, operational execution, and the safety of civilians in border areas.

Emphasising mental toughness, he said, “Victory resides in the mind; it is not won solely on the ground. Therefore, information warfare can only be successful when the entire nation stands united and places its trust in those disseminating information. A nation whose citizens and institutions place their faith in one another will always remain in a position of strength.”

‘Decade of Transformation’ Initiative: Army Chief

General Dwivedi stated that, in cognizance of the evolving nature of warfare, the Indian Army is actively preparing itself for the future. Under the “Decade of Transformation” initiative, the Army is working towards evolving into a modern, technology-enabled force.

He further highlighted that various technology-centric military formations—such as the ‘First Regiment Battalion,’ ‘Divyastra Batteries,’ ‘Shaktiman Regiment,’ and ‘Bharat Battalion’—are being developed within the Army by effectively leveraging existing resources. In this, the role of the younger generation has been placed at the centre.

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About Operation Sindoor

The Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation to a terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22, 2025. The terrorist attack claimed the lives of 26 people. Subsequently, on the night of May 6–7, the Indian Army completely destroyed nine major terrorist launchpads and hideouts operating from across the PoK and the International Border inside Pakistan. India targeted Pakistan’s Sargodha, Nur Khan, Bholari, and Sukkur airbases, inflicting heavy damage upon them.