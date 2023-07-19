Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Video: 15 Die Of Electrocution, 7 Injured At Namami Gange Project Site In Uttarakhand
Around 11.30 am, a surge of electricity passed through a metal railing installed on the plant premises, killing 15 and injuring seven. It is still being ascertained how it happened
Gopeshwar/Dehradun (UT): Fifteen people were electrocuted and seven injured on Wednesday at a sewage treatment plant of the Namami Gange project on the banks of the Alaknanda river in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, police said.
Superintendent of Police (Chamoli) Pramendra Dobhal said the police went to the spot to prepare a report on the electrocution late on Tuesday of a person working on the project site.
Around 11.30 am, a surge of electricity passed through a metal railing installed on the plant premises, killing 15 and injuring seven. It is still being ascertained how it happened, he added.
Dobhal said police sub-inspector Pradeep Rawat and three home guard personnel were among the 15 people killed. Several of the victims died on the spot.
हृदय विदारक: नमामि गंगे प्रोजेक्ट की साइट में करंट लगने से 15 लोगों की मौत की खबर. https://t.co/DLACZbhkTX pic.twitter.com/ZdnY9KVQ53
— Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) July 19, 2023
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who has left for the site to take stock of the situation and meet the victims’ families, expressed grief. He has announced a magisterial inquiry and a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of each victim and Rs 1 lakh each to the injured.
Ordering the inquiry, Dhami said strict action will be taken against those found guilty.
Following the chief minister’s instructions, District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana nominated Additional District Magistrate Dr Abhishek Tripathi as the inquiry officer and directed him to file a detailed investigation report within a week.
उत्तराखंड के चमोली जिले में बड़ा हादसा। करंट लगने से कई लोगो की मौत pic.twitter.com/iZmyuUMP6Z
— Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) July 19, 2023
Khurana has also asked Tripathi to include in his investigation the causes and the measures that can be taken to prevent such accidents in the future.
Chamoli’s Chief Development Officer Dr Lalit Narayan Mishra said the injured were sent to AIIMS-Rishikesh by helicopter.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also enquired about the incident from Dhami over phone.
Director-General of Police Ashok Kumar prayed for peace for the dead and strength to the bereaved families.
(Only the headline has been reworked by India.com staff. Copy comes from a syndicated feed)
