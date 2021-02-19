New Delhi: Two policemen were martyred after unidentified people fired bullets at security forces in Baghat Barzulla of Srinagar district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. As per the TV reports, The Resistance Front (TRF), a frontal organization of Pakistan-backed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has claimed responsibility for the brazen attack. Also Read - Minor Earthquake Jolts Jammu And Kashmir, Epicentre in Ladakh Region

“Terrorists attacked a police party in Barzulla area of district Srinagar. The entire area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow”, said Kashmir Zone Police. Also Read - On Day 1 Of J&K Visit, Foreign Envoys Impressed With Peaceful DDC Polls | All You Need to Know

The terror incident comes nearly a week after the Jammu and Kashmir police arrested Zahoor Ahmad Rather alias Khalid, a terrorist affiliated with TRF (The Resistance Force) who had killed one Police personnel in Furrah, Kulgam, and three BJP workers in Vessu last year.

All You Need to Know About TRF

In March 2020, two new terrorist organizations were formed — TRF and TMI ( Tehreek-e-Millat-e-Islami ). TRF uses a non-religious name was created to step up militancy in response to the abrogation of Article 370.