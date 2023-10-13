Home

Video: 35 Odisha Labourers Held Captive In Laos, Plead For Help; CM Patnaik Assures Safe Return

The 35 workers from Rajkanika block in the coastal district of Kendrapara district in Odisha alleged that the company in Laos had also forcibly taken away their passports.

The workers have alleged that their employer also forcibly took away their passports, leaving them stranded in Laos.

Bhubaneshwar: A group of 35 labourers belonging to Odisha were allegedly held captive by a company for which they were working in Laos, a Southeast Asian country, prompting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to direct the administration to ensure their safe return home.

Urging the government to bring them back, the labourers in a video message said the plywood company stopped its operations about one-and-a-half-months ago, but they were neither allowed to return nor paid wages.

More than 85 out of which 35 from kendrapara, odisha wage laborers detained in Attapolao, Laos, who have gone for work to support their families urged plea to Government of India and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for rescue.@PMOIndia @CMO_Odisha@DrSJaishankar@dmkendrapara pic.twitter.com/FfiJLmcz4s — Satya Parida (@SatyaParida1) October 12, 2023

The workers from Rajkanika block in the coastal district of Kendrapara district alleged that the company had also forcibly taken away their passports.

After it was brought to the notice of the Odisha government, the chief minister directed the officials to safely bring them back home.

Following this, the state labour commissioner has taken up the issue with the Indian embassy in Laos, a CMO official said.

The Embassy authorities have informed the Odisha authorities that all steps will be taken for the safe return of the workers to India.

Office of the Chief Minister, Odisha

13th October, 2023 Odisha CM Sri Naveen Patnaik has directed the administration to ensure safe return of 35 Odia workers reported to be held captive in Laos. As per the direction of CM, the Labour Commissioner has taken up the issue with… — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) October 13, 2023

The labourers had sent the video message to people in their village, who contacted the local MLA. The legislator in turn brought it to the notice of the state government.

“We have no money or food to eat. We are also not allowed to return,” said one Saroj Palai, one of the labourers who were held captive in Laos.

