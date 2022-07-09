Himachal Pradesh: A four-storey building in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla district collapsed like a house of cards on Saturday afternoon, reported news agencies quoting officials. The building collapsed in Chopal market around 12.30 pm, a senior state disaster management official said. However, no loss of life has been reported as the building was vacated before it collapsed, he added.Also Read - Video: Rishi Sunak's Wife Akshata Murty Serves Tea And Biscuits to Journalists Outside Their House

A huge cloud of dust could be seen emanating as the structure came crashing down.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: A four-storey building collapsed in Chopal town in Shimla amid heavy rainfall. The building was already vacated by the local administration pic.twitter.com/FiJbCLty9r — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2022

A branch of UCO Bank, a dhaba, a bar and some other business establishments were located in the building. Being second Saturday, there was a holiday in the bank located on the top floor of the building and none of the seven employees working in the bank was present at the time of the incident, Chief Manager at UCO Bank’s Zonal Branch at Shimla, Ramesh Dadhwal, said.

“As per the information provided to me by one of the employees posted there, some men sitting in the bar on the ground floor noticed sudden cracks in the window glasses,” he told news agency PTI, adding that realising the danger, they immediately ran out of the building and alerted other people sitting in the bar and dhaba.

(With inputs from agency)