New Delhi: The Indian Army carried out airborne drills near the Siliguri Corridor along the northern border with China. Around 600 paratroopers of the Indian Army's Airborne Rapid Response teams carried out the airborne exercise near the Siliguri Corridor, the stretch of land bordering Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh.

In a video shared on ANI, Army paratroopers were seen jumping off plane. The exercise involved advanced free-fall techniques, insertion, surveillance. The army drill also included targeting practice, and seizing of key objectives by going behind enemy lines, said Indian Army officials.

#WATCH | Around 600 paratroopers of the Indian Army's Airborne Rapid Response teams carried out large-scale drops near the Siliguri Corridor on March 24 and 25 in an Airborne Exercise: Indian Army officials pic.twitter.com/evrxSE7SGi — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2022

It was the second such exercise in the last three weeks in the strategically important region. Siliguri Corridor connects the northeastern region with the rest of India and is considered very important from the military perspective.

“Around 600 paratroopers of the Indian Army’s airborne rapid response teams carried out large-scale airdrops near the Siliguri Corridor after being airlifted from various airbases,” an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“The exercise involved advanced free-fall techniques, insertion, surveillance and target practice and seizing of key objectives by going behind enemy lines,” the official added.