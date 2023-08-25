Home

Video: 9 Dead As Jeep Plunges Into Deep Gorge In Kerala’s Wayanad

At least 12 people were travelling in the jeep when the driver lost control and plunged the vehicle into a gorge on Valad-Mananthavady road in Wayanad district of Kerala.

Wayanad, Kerala: At least nine people are confirmed dead after a jeep they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in Wayanad district of Kerala on Friday. According to the police, at least 12 people were travelling in the jeep when the driver lost control and plunged the vehicle into a gorge. The mishap took place at around 3.30 PM on the Valad-Mananthavady road, they said.

A senior police official said that nine people, mostly women were killed in the crash, adding that the jeep was returning to Makkimala with women working in a private tea estate.

The injured were rushed to a hospital at Mananthavady but police said nine of them lost their lives, the official adding that the condition of at least two people is serious.

#WATCH | Kerala | Nine people died, two injured after their jeep fell into a gorge near Thalapuzha in Wayanad district today. https://t.co/GRMc76Gv6M pic.twitter.com/V14Kuv1aja — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2023

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed Forest Minister A K Saseendran, who was in Kozhikode, to rush to the accident site. The CM gave directions to coordinate all measures including the treatment of the injured and take care of other necessary things, a CMO statement said here.,

“Deeply saddened”, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who represents Wayanad district as MP in the Parliament, offered his condolences to the families of the victims in the tragic accident. In a tweet, the Wayanad MP said he was “deeply saddened” by the incident and has spoken to the district authorities for a swift response.

Deeply saddened by the tragic jeep accident that took the lives of many tea plantation workers in Mananthavady, Wayanad. Have spoken to the district authorities, urging a swift response. My thoughts are with the grieving families. Wish a speedy recovery to those injured. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 25, 2023

“Deeply saddened by the tragic jeep accident that took the lives of many tea plantation workers in Mananthavady, Wayanad. Have spoken to the district authorities, urging a swift response,” Gandhi said.

“My thoughts are with the grieving families. Wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)

