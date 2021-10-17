New Delhi: In yet another case of moral policing, a group of people in Islam Nagar are of Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal forced a woman to remove her hijab and burqa after suspecting that the man on whose scooter she was riding pillion was a Hindu.Also Read - Madhya Pradesh: Major Tragedy in Ujjain's GAIL Plant; 2 Labourers Fall Into Gas Tank, Die

A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media wherein a man from the group, who is apparently capturing everything, is heard telling the girl her act was 'disgracing' the community, while some women can be seen forcing her to remove hijab, while she opposed.

Confirming the incident, Intkhedi police station in charge RS Verma said, "A youth and the girl arrived in Islam Nagar in the afternoon. Some people stopped them and asked the girl to take off her burkha and show her face. It is suspected that the people believed the man was Hindu and the girl Muslim."

A woman was riding scooter with a man when some people stopped them on a narrow street in Islam Nagar, Bhopal and asked her to remove the hijab that she was wearing. Its is suspected that the people believed the man was Hindu and the girl Muslim. #SickMentality pic.twitter.com/CqPWOMqEn8 — Karan Pal (@karanktbd) October 16, 2021

“However, no case has been registered in the connection with the incident so far, but preventive action had been taken under section 151 of IPC against two people seen in the video, who were let off with a warning to not repeat such an act”, he added.

Last month, two people were taken into custody in a case of moral policing after they allegedly attacked a bank employee for traveling with a Muslim woman colleague on a bike while returning from office.