Srinagar: A heart-wrenching video of four-year-old Affan urging his father, Aqib Ahmad Malik, who had joined terror outfit, to come out of hiding and surrender before the Army is being widely shared on social media. "Abbuji, Come out. They won't harm you. Please come out, I have been missing you", the boy can be heard saying in the painful video. Apparently, the boy was repeating the words of his mother who was standing next to him.

The clip derived from the security forces also showed Malik's wife asking her husband to surrender "Our both children have come with me. Come out and surrender. If you don't want to come out, please shoot me," the woman can be seen making an appeal to her husband during Shopian encounter.

Watch the video:

But their efforts went in vain as Malik was not allowed to come out of the barricaded house by the other terrorists. Eventually, the 25-year-old man, who had joined the terror group three months ago died in the operation along with three accomplices. His body was recovered from the house where terrorists had taken refuge. Police have also recovered pistols and a rifle from the encounter site.

The Army has claimed that Malik was not allowed to surrender by other militants. “First his wife appealed him to surrender. Then we facilitated his four-year-old child with the hope that his appeal will make him to come out and surrender,” NDTV quoted Major General Rashim Bali, a senior officer as saying