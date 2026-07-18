Video: Aggressive pet dog lunges at young girls inside Mumbai lift, CCTV captures scary moment; Watch video here

The entire episode was caught on the building's CCTV cameras, and the footage has since been widely circulated on social media.

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Video: Aggressive pet dog lunges at young girls inside Mumbai lift, CCTV captures scary moment; Watch video here(Photo Credit: X@gharkekalesh)

Mumbai: A video is going viral across social media platforms, where a tense moment unfolded at a residential high-rise in Mumbai’s Malad area after a pet dog became aggressive inside a lift and attempted to attack three young girls. The entire episode was caught on the building’s CCTV cameras. At present, the footage is widely circulated on social media. According to the NDTV report, police stated the incident took place on Thursday evening at Sheth Irene, a residential tower in Malad West. Fortunately, the girls escaped unharmed. No injuries were reported.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

CCTV from Mumbai Malad West lift: Pet dog suddenly lunges aggressively at 3 young girls. Owner struggles to restrain it on leash as kids panic. No serious injuries, but sparks debate on pet control in shared spaces. pic.twitter.com/wvzhIwAM0y — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 17, 2026

The officials added that no formal complaint has been filed in connection with the incident, the report stated. They also clarified that the dog’s owner was authorised to bring the pet into the elevator, as the housing society permits residents to use the lift with their pets. In the short viral video, three girls can be seen standing casually in the lift when a woman enters the lift along with her pet dog.