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Video: Aggressive pet dog lunges at young girls inside Mumbai lift, CCTV captures scary moment; Watch video here

The entire episode was caught on the building's CCTV cameras, and the footage has since been widely circulated on social media.

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Published: July 18, 2026, 4:52 PM IST
Video: Aggressive pet dog lunges at young girls inside Mumbai lift, CCTV captures scary moment; Watch video here
Video: Aggressive pet dog lunges at young girls inside Mumbai lift, CCTV captures scary moment; Watch video here(Photo Credit: X@gharkekalesh)

Mumbai: A video is going viral across social media platforms, where a tense moment unfolded at a residential high-rise in Mumbai’s Malad area after a pet dog became aggressive inside a lift and attempted to attack three young girls. The entire episode was caught on the building’s CCTV cameras. At present, the footage is widely circulated on social media. According to the NDTV report, police stated the incident took place on Thursday evening at Sheth Irene, a residential tower in Malad West. Fortunately, the girls escaped unharmed. No injuries were reported.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

The officials added that no formal complaint has been filed in connection with the incident, the report stated. They also clarified that the dog’s owner was authorised to bring the pet into the elevator, as the housing society permits residents to use the lift with their pets. In the short viral video, three girls can be seen standing casually in the lift when a woman enters the lift along with her pet dog.

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Chief Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in br ... Read More

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