Hyderabad: A video featuring Asaduddin Owaisi is going viral on the Internet wherein the AIMIM Chief can be seen crying in the middle of a public speech. Here’s why Owaisi got so emotional and broke into tears.Also Read - Viral Video: Wedding Ceremony Breaks Heatwave With a Jugaad

Owaisi was addressing a group of people after offering namaz in Hyderabad. While mentioning the incidents of violence in MP’s Khargone and Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, Owaisi got overwhelmed and broke down. Also Read - Kaafi Filmy! Bride Marries Relative After Groom Shows Up Drunk & Late to Wedding Venue

Watch the viral video here:

Jumu'atul-Wida ke mauqe per Jalsa Youm-Ul-Quran mein Barrister @asadowaisi Sahab ka khusoosi khitab. https://t.co/57aJlp79xY — AIMIM (@aimim_national) April 29, 2022

Owaisi said in his address that Mumslims were wronged in Khargone and Jahangirpuri, their houses were demolished. He asked them not to lose hope and courage.