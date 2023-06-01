ZEE Sites

Video: Air Force’s Trainer Jet Crashes In Karnataka

The IAF's trainer plane crashed in an open field near Makali village in Chamarajnagar district during a routine sortie.

Published: June 1, 2023 3:30 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Karnataka: A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: An Indian Air Force’s trainer aircraft crashed in Karnataka’s Chamarajnagar on Thursday. The IAF’s trainer plane crashed in an open field near Makali village in Chamarajnagar district during a routine sortie.

Both pilots of the aircraft ejected safely. Both pilots including a lady pilot are safe,” officials were quoted as saying by news agency ANI. A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash.

More details are awaited.

