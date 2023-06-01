Home

Video: Air Force’s Trainer Jet Crashes In Karnataka

The IAF's trainer plane crashed in an open field near Makali village in Chamarajnagar district during a routine sortie.

Karnataka: A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: An Indian Air Force’s trainer aircraft crashed in Karnataka’s Chamarajnagar on Thursday. The IAF’s trainer plane crashed in an open field near Makali village in Chamarajnagar district during a routine sortie.

Both pilots of the aircraft ejected safely. Both pilots including a lady pilot are safe,” officials were quoted as saying by news agency ANI. A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash.

Video: IAF trainer jet crashes in Karnataka

#WATCH | A Kiran trainer aircraft of the IAF crashed near Chamrajnagar, Karnataka today, while on a routine training sortie. Both aircrew ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident: Indian Air Force pic.twitter.com/RQn6JFRJqH — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2023

More details are awaited.

