Amritsar: A fire broke out at the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar on Saturday afternoon, causing panic among patients and staff. Flames engulfed the X-Ray department of the hospital after the fire started from an electricity transformer in the parking area behind the building.

However, any major tragedy was averted as patients admitted in different wards of the building were timely evacuated by the hospital employees and their attendants.

#WATCH | Fire broke out in the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar, Punjab. pic.twitter.com/p8ko100hRx — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2022

Fire tenders were timely rushed to the site, and the flame was doused in 40 minutes. There are no reports of any casualty or injury so far. However, the loss of equipment is yet to be estimated as over three buildings are said to be damaged in the incident.