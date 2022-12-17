Video: Clashes Break Out Between TDP And YSRCP Workers; Andhra Police Imposes Section 144

Violent clashes broke out between TDP and YSRCP workers on Friday evening. Workers pelted stones, hit with sticks and even set vehicles and TDP office ablaze. Section 144 has been imposed in Palnadu district.

Updated: December 17, 2022 6:45 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Jigyasa Sahay

Video: Clashes Break Out Between TDP And YSCRP Group; Andhra Police Imposes Section 144
Video: Clashes Break Out Between TDP And YSCRP Group; Andhra Police Imposes Section 144 (ANI Photo)

Palnadu: Tension heightened in Macherla in Palnadu district after violent clash broke out between the ruling party Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers on Friday evening. The violence erupted during the Idhemi Karma Rashtraniki programme by the Opposition party. With rising heat between workers on streets, people pelted stones, reportedly set TDP office on fire. Owing to these major clashes, Andhra Pradesh police has imposed section 144 in Palnadu district. “Those involved have been nabbed. Situation under control, Section 144 implemented in the town,” said SP Y. Ravi Sankar Reddy.

Palanadu Superintendent of police (SP) Y. Ravi Sankar Reddy said that people with criminal histories participated in the Idhemi Karma and deliberately attacked with stones.

Violent Clashes Break Out Between TDP and YSRCP Workers

DISTURBING VISUALS, VIEWERS DISCRETION ADVISED

News agency ANI tweeted a video of violence that broke out in Palnadu on Friday.

According to police, the YSRCP and TDP activists attacked each other with stones and sticks and many were injured in the clash. As per the visuals, police reached the spot and dispersed the crowd formed following the skirmish. The visuals also showed supports setting ablaze cars and vandalising the entire area.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested TDP leader Julakanti Brahma Reddy.

Not A Political But A Factional Fight, Says SP

“This is a purely factional fight, not a political fight. These factional attacks have continued in this area for the past 20 to 30 years. As part of pre-emptive measures, a cordon search was conducted there from today morning. as people with a criminal history of faction related to Veldurthi were living in Macherla town,” said SP Y. Ravi Sankar Reddy.

He said after the incident faction leaders are taking the support of political parties and many of them are staying in nearby villages in Macherla town.

He said that the situation was under control and those involved were arrested. SP Y. Ravi Sankar Reddy further added that action will be taken against the accused.

Published Date: December 17, 2022 6:45 AM IST

Updated Date: December 17, 2022 6:45 AM IST