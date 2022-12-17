Top Recommended Stories
Video: Clashes Break Out Between TDP And YSRCP Workers; Andhra Police Imposes Section 144
Violent clashes broke out between TDP and YSRCP workers on Friday evening. Workers pelted stones, hit with sticks and even set vehicles and TDP office ablaze. Section 144 has been imposed in Palnadu district.
Palnadu: Tension heightened in Macherla in Palnadu district after violent clash broke out between the ruling party Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers on Friday evening. The violence erupted during the Idhemi Karma Rashtraniki programme by the Opposition party. With rising heat between workers on streets, people pelted stones, reportedly set TDP office on fire. Owing to these major clashes, Andhra Pradesh police has imposed section 144 in Palnadu district. “Those involved have been nabbed. Situation under control, Section 144 implemented in the town,” said SP Y. Ravi Sankar Reddy.
Also Read:
- Andhra Govt Increases Social Pension To Rs 2,750 Per Month From Jan 1, Over 64 Lakh Pensioners To Benefit
- Section 144 Imposed In Lucknow Till January 10 Due To Upcoming Festivals: Check Full List of Restrictions
- Weather Predictions, Cold Wave, Dilli Ki Sardi, What Does Weather Department Say? Details Inside
Palanadu Superintendent of police (SP) Y. Ravi Sankar Reddy said that people with criminal histories participated in the Idhemi Karma and deliberately attacked with stones.
Violent Clashes Break Out Between TDP and YSRCP Workers
DISTURBING VISUALS, VIEWERS DISCRETION ADVISED
News agency ANI tweeted a video of violence that broke out in Palnadu on Friday.
#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Violent clashes erupt between YSRCP and TDP workers in Palnadu district, police on the spot.
(Warning: Violence & Arson) pic.twitter.com/hzjTaaC1hi
— ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2022
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.