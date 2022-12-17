Video: Clashes Break Out Between TDP And YSRCP Workers; Andhra Police Imposes Section 144

Palnadu: Tension heightened in Macherla in Palnadu district after violent clash broke out between the ruling party Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers on Friday evening. The violence erupted during the Idhemi Karma Rashtraniki programme by the Opposition party. With rising heat between workers on streets, people pelted stones, reportedly set TDP office on fire. Owing to these major clashes, Andhra Pradesh police has imposed section 144 in Palnadu district. “Those involved have been nabbed. Situation under control, Section 144 implemented in the town,” said SP Y. Ravi Sankar Reddy.

Palanadu Superintendent of police (SP) Y. Ravi Sankar Reddy said that people with criminal histories participated in the Idhemi Karma and deliberately attacked with stones.