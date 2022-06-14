Assam Flood: The floods in Assam have not only disrupted the normal life but also caused severe damage to the infrastructure and personal properties as well. The heavy rainfall has caused waterlogging in many parts of Guwahati while traffic movement has been hindered, causing inconvenience to locals and commuters alike.Also Read - Heavy Rains Lash Guwahati, 4 Buried Alive in Boragaon Landslide

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been deployed for relief work in various parts of Guwahati battered by severe waterlogging. Also, one death has been reported by the NDRF “The NDRF teams have come here as the water level is 10-feet high in some areas. One person died as his house got inundated. Rescue work is underway,” informed Gajendra Singh, Inspector, NDRF. Also Read - Assam KAAC Election Results 2022: BJP Wins All 26 Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Seats, Congress Draws Blank

Owing to the incessant rainfall, the Kamrup-Metro district administration has urged the residents of Guwahati and nearby areas of the district in Assam not to venture out of their homes unless absolutely necessary. “In view of incessant rains, citizens are advised not to venture out unless absolutely essential,” Kamrup-Metro district administration in Assam said in a statement.

Moreover, the district administration has urged people residing in water logging and landslide prone areas of Guwahati and nearby areas in Kamrup-Metro district of Assam to shift to a “safer location”.

“If your residence is prone to water logging/landslides pls consider shifting to a safer location,” the Kamrup-Metro district administration in Assam added. The Kamrup-Metro district administration in Assam further released a phone number for the citizens residing in water logging and landslide prone areas of Guwahaf Guwahati and nearby areas ti and nearby areas to contact it act it.

“…please contact district administration at 1077/ 86381 12297,” the Kamrup-Metro district administration in Assam further stated in the statement.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall over Guwahati in next two days even as artificial flood is wreaking havoc in the city.Significant rainfall has been recorded in several places across Guwahati in the past 24 hours (upto 8.30 am on Tuesday).