VIDEO | Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Ram Lalla Idol Placed In Sanctum Sanctorum Ahead Of Jan 22 ‘Pran Pratishtha’

The Ram Lalla idol was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir on Thursday afternoon amid chanting of prayers and loud 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans.

The Ram Lalla idol was brought to the Ayodhya temple on Wednesday night.

Ram Mandir Inauguration: A newly-crafted 51-inch Ram Lalla idol was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of Ayodhya Ram Mandir on Thursday afternoon, days ahead of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony set to take place on January 22.

VIDEO | Ram Lalla's idol being taken inside the Ram Mandir complex in Ayodhya using a crane. The idol will be kept in the temple's sanctum sanctorum. pic.twitter.com/S2kbRngN8N — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 17, 2024

The majestic idol of Lord Ram, sculpted by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was was brought to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple the previous night and placed grabha griha, said Arun Dixit, one of the priests who will take part in the consecration ceremony on Monday.

#WATCH | Ayodhya, UP: The idol of Lord Ram was brought inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A special puja was held in the sanctum sanctorum before the idol was brought inside with the help of a crane. (17.01) (Video Source: Sharad Sharma, media in-charge… pic.twitter.com/nEpCZcpMHD — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 18, 2024

The Ram Lalla idol was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple amid chanting prayers, according to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | The truck, carrying Lord Ram's idol, being brought to Ayodhya Ram Temple premises amid chants of 'Jai Sri Ram'. The pranpratishtha ceremony will take place on January 22. pic.twitter.com/Qv623BWEKb — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

Ram Mandir consecration

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram Temple will be held on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on that day. Meanwhile, the rituals started on Thursday and will continue for seven days.

Thousands of VIP guests have received invitations from the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the ceremony. The Trust has made elaborate arrangements to welcome and honor all attendees, presenting them with gifts that include ‘Ram Raj.’ As part of the celebration, Teerth Kshetra Trust will also distribute special ‘Motichoor laddus’ made from desi ghee as ‘Prasad’ to the guests.

A member of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust shared that Modi, set to attend the event, will be presented with a 15-meter picture of the Ram temple enclosed in a jute bag featuring an image of the sacred structure.

More than 11,000 guests nationwide have received invitations from the Trust for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, with special arrangements underway to provide memorable gifts to all attendees.

According to a Trust member, the revered Ram Raj soil excavated from the temple will be bestowed upon the guests, serving as a cherished memento.

This sacred gift can be used in home gardens or pots, adding a touch of divinity to their homes. Even those unable to attend the Pran Pratishtha program may receive this meaningful gift in the future.

A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the Pran Pratishtha.

PM observing ‘Anusthan’

PM Modi who is set to inaugurate the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya is observing all the rituals during his 11-day ‘anusthan’ ahead of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony on January 22. According to reports, PM Modi, who began the special ritual on January 12, is sleeping on the floor and surviving on a strict coconut water-only diet.

As per officials, during the ‘anusthan’, the Prime Minister is strictly adhering to ‘Yam Niyam’ as laid down in the scriptures and is observing a fast while only drinking coconut water for subsistence during this period. The PM is also observing a strict penance during the 11-day period.

(With inputs from agencies)

