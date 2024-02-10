VIDEO: ‘Babri Masjid Zindabad, Masjid Thi Aur Rahegi’, Says Asaduddin Owaisi In Lok Sabha

Parliament Session: “Babri Masjid Zindabad. Masjid thi, hai aur rahegi. (Long live Babri Masjid. Mosque was, is and will remain,” All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) supremo said in the Parliament on Saturday.

Owaisi was speaking during the discussion on the construction of the historic Ram Temple and Pran Pratishta in Lok Sabha.

The Hyderabad MP asked if the Modi government only represent a particular community and wondered if the Government of India has a religion. “I want to ask if Modi Govt is the government of a particular community, religion or the government of the entire country? Does GoI have a religion?.”

“I believe that this country does not have a religion,” he asserted.

#WATCH | During the discussion on the construction of the historic Ram Temple and Pran Pratishta begins in Lok Sabha, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi says "I want to ask if Modi Govt is the government of a particular community, religion or the government of the entire country? Does GoI… pic.twitter.com/cU6tS1WIxu — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2024

“Through 22nd January, does this govt want to give a message that one religion triumphed over the other? What message do you give to the 17 crore Muslims in the country?,” the AIMIM chief further asked.

Asserting that he is not a spokesperson of Babur, Aurangzeb or Jinnah, Owaisi said he respects Lord Ram but hates Nathuram (Godse) because he killed the man whose final words were ‘Hey Ram’, alluding to Mahatma Gandhi.

“Am I a spokesperson of Babar, Jinnah or Aurangzeb?…I respect Lord Ram but I hate Nathuram Godse because he killed the person whose last words were Hey Ram.”

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Owaisi said that the country “does not need Baba Modi”.

Concluding his speech, the firebrand Muslim leader said: (Long live Babri Masjid. Mosque was, is and will remain)”.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi, while speaking during the discussion, claimed that the Ayodhya Ram Mandir would not have been built if the Congress was in power.

Participating in the debate on “the construction of historic Shri Ram Temple and Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala”, Sarangi said he had also gone for ‘karseva’ during the Ram temple movement.

“(Prime Minister) Narendra Modi did an impossible task. If the Congress was in power, I can guarantee that the Ram Temple would have never been built,” Sarangi, who represents Odisha’s Balasore in the Lower House of Parliament, said.

The BJP leader said that the Ram temple is a “Rashtra Mandir”.

“People question if it was really the birthplace of Ram. What is the evidence? Can they say so about any other ‘mahapurush’? What is the proof of your birth? Did you test the DNA of your parents before calling them parents?” he said.

“The question is whether there was a temple or not, it has been established. The court said there was a temple, and the temple will remain there,” Sarangi said.

(With PTI inputs)