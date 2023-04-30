Home

Video: Badrinath Highway Closed As Debris Fall Near Uttarakhand’s Chamoli

The Badrinath Highway has been closed for traffic as debris fell from near Chamoli in Uttarakhand due to rainfall in the area.

Debris and stones fell from the hill in Bazpur under Kotwali Chamoli area and blocked the Badrinath highway. (Photo: Video Grab - Twitter/@chamolipolice)

New Delhi: The Badrinath Highway has been closed for vehicular movement as debris fall near Chamoli in Uttarakhand. Debris and stones fell from the hill in Bazpur under Kotwali Chamoli area and blocked the highway.

In a statement, the Chamoli police said, “The Badrinath highway has been closed due to debris coming from the hill in Bazpur under Kotwali Chamoli area.”

Owing to the problems caused due to snowfall in Kedarnath and Badrinath and the rains in the low-lying areas, the late-night Char Dham Yatris are also being stopped by police in Srinagar. Meanwhile, an announcement is being made to appeal to the passengers to stay in nearby cities.

According to officials, checking points have been made near NIT Uttarakhand and near Badrinath bus stand where Char Dham Yatris are being stopped. “In Srinagar Garhwal police have made checking points near NIT Uttarakhand and near Badrinath bus stand where Char Dham Yatris are being stopped and those who have online bookings for a night stay will be allowed to go towards Rudraprayag. But the passengers who have not booked the passes are being appealed to stay in Srinagar only,” SHO Srinagar Ravi Saini was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Ravi Saini said that there are adequate arrangements for staying in Srinagar, and the passengers will not face any kind of problem. “Passengers are being appealed to continue their journey when the weather clears up,” he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday advised the devotees to plan for the pilgrimage only after clearing all medical tests, including for COVID-19. CM Dhami said a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been laid by the state government in different languages, and those undertaking the pilgrimage this year need to abide by the same.

With the ceremonial opening of the portals of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham, the four of the holiest sites in the country, the Char Dham Yatra has officially started. With the commencement of the yatra, the state police have also mobilised steps to extend all assistance to the pilgrims and help them reach the holy sites.

The doors of Badrinath Dham opened to pilgrims on April 27 amid the chanting of shlokas (hymns) and melodious tunes of the Army band. The temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu was decorated with 15 quintals of flowers.

