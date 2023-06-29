Home

Video: BJP Office Attacked, Tear Gas Shells Fired As Fresh Violence Rocks Manipur’s Imphal

Earlier today, a man was killed while several others were wounded after armed rioters opened unprovoked fire towards Haraothel village in Kangpokpi district.

Screengrab from video shared by PTI.

Imphal, Manipur: Fresh violence rocked Imphal on Thursday evening as a large mob gathered at Khwairanband Bazaar in the heart of the Manipur capital where the body of a man killed on earlier in the morning in a gunfight in Kangpokpi district was brought and placed in a traditional coffin.

Demonstrators gathered and a mob threatened to carry the body in a procession to the chief minister’s residence, officials said, according to news agency PTI, adding that a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office also came under attack in the skirmish.

Police responded by firing tear gas shells at the protesters in a bid to disperse the raucous mob.

VIDEO | Police fire tear gas shells to control a mob that had gathered near local BJP office in Imphal, Manipur. pic.twitter.com/GVfF9qFcaN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 29, 2023

Earlier today, a man was killed while several others were wounded after armed rioters opened unprovoked fire towards Haraothel village in Kangpokpi district.

Giving details, the official Twitter handle of the army, operating in the region, said armed rioters opened unprovoked firing at 5.30 am.

“Own troops deployed in the area immediately mobilised to prevent escalation of situation. While enroute to the site, own columns drew effective fire from armed rioters,” the official “Spear Corps” handle of the army said.

It said the troops “responded in a calibrated manner to prevent any collateral damage. Swift action by troops resulted in cessation of firing.

“Additional columns moved to the area. Unconfirmed reports indicate some casualties. Build up of large crowds in the area also reported. Situation being closely monitored and further details will follow,” it said.

The area is located around 20 kms from Imphal city.

The Manipur Violence

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.

Violent demonstrations erupted in Torbung area of Churachandpur district on May 3 during a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Thousands hit the streets and participated in the solidarity march which soon turned violent as clashes erupted between tribals and non-tribals in the area, and soon spread to other districts.

Following the clashes, the Indian Army was called in to quell the raging violence even as the state governor authorized shoot-at-sight orders subject to extreme circumstances.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals – Nagas and Kukis – constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

(With PTI inputs)

