New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party's convenor Arvind Kejriwal escaped unhurt after a plastic water bottle was hurled towards him at an event in Gujarat's Rajkot city. A video of the incident showed the plastic bottle thrown towards Kejriwal's direction while he was busy conversing with his party workers and waving at the people in the event.

The incident took place on Saturday night during Kejriwal’s visit to the Navratri event. Arvind Kejriwal was accompanied by security officials and senior party leaders as he walked through the crowd of revellers.

WATCH: Bottle Thrown Towards Arvind Kejriwal At Garba Event In Gujarat

AAP’s media coordinator Sukanraj said, “The bottle was thrown from some distance. It passed over Kejriwal’s head. It appears the bottle was thrown at Kejriwal, but we cannot say for certain that this was the case. There was no need to approach the police.”

Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Saturday, ahead of the Assembly polls in the state due later this year. Bhagwant Mann also took part in a Garba event at another venue in the city.

The two CMs stayed in Rajkot during the night after holding rallies at Gandhidham in Kutch district and Junagadh on Saturday. They are scheduled to jointly address two rallies in Surendranagar city and Khedbrahma town of Sabarkantha on Sunday.