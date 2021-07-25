Shimla: At least nine tourists were killed and three injured after boulders rolled downhill in Kinnaur district following a landslide, resulting in a bridge collapse. Rescue operations are underway. The incident was caught on camera where large chunks of rocks could be seen rolling down into the valley below.Also Read - 5 'Distinguished Dining Experiences' in The Hills Across Uttarakhand And Himachal Pradesh Are a Must Try

“Nine persons died, three injured after boulders roll downhill due to landslide in Kinnaur district. Batseri bridge was collapsed in the incident. Rescue team present at the spot,” Saju Ram Rana, Superintendent of Police, Kinnaur district said. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Schools For Classes 10, 11, 12 To Reopen From August 2, Check Other Important Details Here

According to a PTI report, heavy boulders fell on a tempo traveller carrying 11 people and of them, eight were killed and three were injured. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh CM Makes Big Statement After Visitors Overcrowd Popular Tourist Spots

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur took to Twitter immediately following the reports of landslide. He said rescue operations are underway and immediate relief is being provided to the victims. “I spoke to the Kinnaur district administration and inquired about the accident. The administration has started rescue operation at the spot & immediate relief is being provided there. I pray to God for speedy recovery of the injured,” the CM tweeted.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Boulders roll downhill due to landslide in Kinnaur district resulting in bridge collapse; vehicles damaged pic.twitter.com/AfBvRgSxn0 — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2021

