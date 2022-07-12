Moga/New Delhi: A robbery bid was foiled in Punjab’s Moga district on Tuesday by a brave security guard who single-handedly fought three criminals forcing them to run away, as reported by news agency ANI. The miscreants even thrashed the guard, Mandar Singh and attacked him with a sharp weapon, but he did not let them go and fired his gun to chase them off. The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera.Also Read - 75kgs Heroin Seized At Gujarat's Mudra Port, Links With Punjab Suspected

“A robbery was attempted in Darapur village of Moga. The security guard on duty stopped it, and fired his weapon too,” said Jaswinder Singh, Station House Officer, Moga Sadar Police Station. “We are trying to identify the accused through the CCTV footage and find out the route they tookto escape, he added. Also Read - Chhattisgarh: 4 Men Gang-Rape Minor Girl; Panchayat Tries to Hush Up Case With Rs 1 Lakh Compensation

Watch the CCTV video here:

Moga, Punjab | An incident of attempted robbery happened in Darapur village of Moga. The guard stopped it, also fired his weapon. We're trying to identify the accused, looking at CCTV footage, finding out the route they took: SHO Jaswinder Singh, Moga Sadar PS (11.07) pic.twitter.com/uqXBcktw7e — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2022

Also Read - What If You Are Falsely Accused Of A Road Accident? Details And Video Inside

“Three men had come on a motorcycle with their faces covered. I had a feeling they were not up to any good. I asked them to unmask but they didn’t comply. A scuffle began and they cut me with a ‘kripal’ on my arm. I kept fighting and chased them off,” security guard Mandar Singh said.

(With ANI inputs)