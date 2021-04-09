Ahmedabad: A massive fire broke out at Ankur school in the Krishnanagar area here on Friday. As per the reports several students are said to be stuck inside the premises as firefighters made all-out efforts to douse the fire. Also Read - Thane: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Building in Ghodbunder Road, 20 Feared Trapped

Ten fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flame. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

This is a developing story. Further details awaited.