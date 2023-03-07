Home

Video: BSF Personnel Dance and Celebrate Holi Near International Border in Jammu’s RS Pura Sector | WATCH

The festival of Holi celebrates the spirit of inclusiveness and humanity heralds the onset of spring after winter in the Indian subcontinent.

Jammu: Markets are all decked up and packed with people doing last-minute shopping for Holi as the celebration of the festival of colors has already begun in several parts of the country. With the nation all gripped under the fever of Holi, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel also took part in the celebrations of the festival of colours.

In a video shared on social media, BSF personnel near the International Border in the RS Pura sector of Jammu were seen splashing colours on each other and dancing to Daler Mahendi’s Bolo Ta Ra Ra song.

WATCH

#WATCH | Border Security Force personnel celebrate Holi near the International Border in the RS Pura sector of Jammu pic.twitter.com/afJzTxRygV — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2023

The festival of Holi celebrates the spirit of inclusiveness and humanity heralds the onset of spring after winter in the Indian subcontinent. The festival marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated on two days – Holika Dahan and Holi Milan.

