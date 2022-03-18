New Delhi: As the country celebrated the festival of Holi, Border Security Force (BSF) troops in Punjab’s Amritsar on Friday also took part in the celebrations of the festival of colours. In a video shared on social media, BSF personnel at Ajnala headquarters of 73 battalion in Amritsar were seen splashing colours on each other as they grooved to the ‘Balam Pichkari’ track from Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Yeh Jawaani Hain Deewani’ movie.Also Read - Viral Video: Guys Prank Girls By Pretending to Chase Them With Buckets of Gulaal Water on Holi. Watch

The video shared by news agency ANI showed the BSF troops smearing colours on each other while also breaking into dance to popular Holi special songs. “We celebrate every festival like a family,” BSF personnel from the battalion was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Border Security Force personnel celebrate Holi at Ajnala headquarters of 73 Battalion (Bn) in Amritsar, Punjab "We celebrate every festival like a family," says a BSF official pic.twitter.com/MvXpz6xjbs — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2022

In another video shared by ANI, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar were seen dancing and singing during the holi celebrations.

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Holi and wished that the festival brings every colour of happiness in the their lives.

Several Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, also greeted people on Holi.

Union Minister Muktar Abbas Naqvi was seen playing dholak at his official residence as he took part in the holi celebrations.