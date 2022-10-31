Morbi Bridge Collapses in Gujarat: A day after more than 140 people lost their lives after a British-era bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi collapsed, CCTV footage has emerged showing people jumping and running on it. In the 35-second clip, all that can be seen is a crowd thronging the bridge and shaking it to scare other tourists. The cable bridge can be seen swaying vigorously before it came crashing down.Also Read - Morbi Bridge Collapse: Family From Ahmedabad Had Warned Security Guard About Few Youths ‘Shaking The Bridge’

Watch: Moments Before Morbi Suspension Bridge Collapse

On the other hand, a BJP worker Arun Yadav has shared a video on Twitter as supposed proof of a ‘conspiracy to defame Gujarat’. He asserted that the alleged perpetrators of this “conspiracy” should be jailed immediately.

For the unversed, the bridge had reopened for the public just four days back after remaining shut for renovation work for seven months.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat police have filed an FIR stating that Morbi Cable bridge on the Machhu river collapsed because of lapses in repair work, maintenance and mismanagement or any other technical reasons. In the FIR, the police have not identified any accused, but have lodged a complaint against the hanging bridge repair agency, its management, and any one whose name is disclosed during the course of investigation.

“It is an act of negligence because visitors have died. It seems that the act was committed knowingly. The accused have committed the offence under IPC section for culpable homicide, an act that can cause death and abettor,” said the police. The case will be investigated by Deputy Superintendent of Police PA Zala.