Mussoorie: Continuous rainfall in Uttarakhand on Saturday led to rise in water flow of Kempty Falls in Mussoorie. The Kempty Falls witnessed a dramatic rise in water flow as the state experienced heavy rains all through the day. As a precautionary measure, police had to clear up the fall area and tourists were asked to evacuate the spot. As per reports, the strong currents of the waterfall forced water splashes into local shops, alarming locals and tourists at the spot.

Earlier in the day, a series of cloudbursts hit different parts of the state, killing four people while 10 went missing as rivers breached their banks and washed away bridges.

Watch the video of Kempty Falls

Torrential rains damaged two houses in Gwad village in Tehri district trapping seven people under the debris. Two bodies have been recovered from under the rubble, Tehri District Magistrate Saurabh Gaharwar told PTI.

In Kothar village, an elderly woman suffocated to death after getting trapped underneath rubble brought in by the rains, he said.

In Binak village of Pauri district, a house collapsed burying 70-year-old Darshani Devi alive. Her body was recovered by villagers, the disaster control room said. Excessive rains have affected around 13 villages in the Pauri district prompting the administration to close all Anganwadi centres and schools.

A house and a shop were damaged by heavy rains in Bhainswad village of Dehradun district injuring three people while five were missing, the state emergency operation centre here said.

Water also entered the caves of Tapkeshwar, a famous Shiva temple on the banks of the Tons river, which was in spate, officials said.

In the meantime, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the affected areas near Thano and instructed officials to make arrangements for restoring vehicular movement.

Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi and Dehradun District Magistrate Sonika also visited the affected areas to assess the damage.