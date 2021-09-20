Bulandshahr (UP): Harrowing video footage taken on a phone camera surfaced on Monday from Bulandshahr district of western Uttar Pradesh showing a man brutally thrashing his wife reportedly in the presence of a few other family members. The video, released to the police by the woman’s sister, was taken on Friday following which the victim was assaulted again the next day.Also Read - Horrific! Couple Abducted From Delhi, Killed In MP, Bodies Dumped In Different States, Say Police

No arrests have been made so far although the police are tracing the two accused, including the woman’s husband, identified as Hashim. In the video, the victim, in a state of delirium, can be heard crying out loud, calling for her mother while another woman, presumably the accused’s mother can be heard saying “Do not beat her up so badly”. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Rains: 7 Killed, Underpasses Closed, Power Lines Snapped in Some Parts | Top Developments

Here’s the video:

(Extremely disturbing visuals, viewer’s discretion is advised) Also Read - Hyderabad Rape-Murder Accused Found Dead on Railway Track 2 Days After 'Encounter' Threat

In another video, according to an NDTV report, the woman, in her mid-20s, was seen lying on a cot with foam around her mouth as another woman poured water into her mouth using a utensil. The victim died two days after the incident.

The incident took place in the Kotwali Nagar area of the city. According to the complaint lodged by the victim’s sister, the woman had a love affair with Hashim, a married man and prime accused, who promised to leave his first wife. The sister told the police that Hasan used to beat her up regularly, especially when she pressurised him to leave his wife.

The Bulandshahr Police released a video statement stating that a case has been registered against the husband for murder and dowry harassment based on the complaint lodged.

An investigation is underway and the police are tracking down the accused.