Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst Latest Updates: The iconic Chakki railways bridge in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh collapsed on Saturday after one of its three pillars damaged completely as heavy rainfall continued to lash the state. In the videos shared on social media, a part of the railway bridge that was constructed on the Chakki river can be seen collapsing amid heavy downpours.

Giving details, the additional district magistrate of Kangra district said the bridge collapsed due to flash floods while the Northern Railways said that the water is yet to recede in the river. The incident has affected several places including Balh, Sadar, Thunag, Mandi and Lamathach in the district. Due to heavy downpour, schools have been closed in Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts.

Watch video of how Chakki bridge collapsed:

The development comes as a flash flood occurred earlier in the day in Mandi, causing complete disruption and damage to property and forcing residents to move out of their homes to safe locations.

In the meantime, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in isolated places in Himachal Pradesh in the districts of Kangra, Chamba, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, and Mandi districts.

It must be noted that the train services between Pathankot and Jogindernagar have been suspended after the Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district collapsed due to heavy rains.

Earlier, the railway authorities had declared the bridge unsafe and train service on the narrow-gauge track from Pathankot in Punjab to Jogindernagar in Himachal Pradesh has been suspended, they added.

As per latest updates, over six people were killed and 13 others were feared dead in separate incidents of flash flood and landslide triggered by heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, officials said on Saturday.

Twenty-two people, who were stranded following a flash flood in the state’s Hamirpur district, were evacuated safely, they said.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed condolences over the deaths and said that administration is carrying out rescue operations on war-footing in the affected districts.

According to officials, three people were killed after their house collapsed following a landslide triggered by rains in Chamba district.