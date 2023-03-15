Home

News

India

Police Use Water Cannons, Fire Tear Gas on BJP Workers Gathered Outside Chhattisgarh Assembly | Watch

Police Use Water Cannons, Fire Tear Gas on BJP Workers Gathered Outside Chhattisgarh Assembly | Watch

Targeting ruling Congress MLAs, Sharma said, their (Congress) leader had tried to crush the opposition during the Emergency (1975-77) and “everyone knows what happened to them”.

Raipur: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Wednesday gathered outside Chhattisgarh Assembly in Raipur demanding houses for the poor under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in the state. To disperse the crowd, the police later used water cannons and fired tear gas shells at the party workers gather outside the assembly.

The cops have also detained some of the protesters.

You may like to read

Talking to the news agency ANI, Brijmohan Agrawal, BJP leader, in Raipur said, “BJP and the public will uproot this government and take over Chhattisgarh CM chair. The public is against Bhupesh Baghel and his government. No matter what they do BJP workers and the people will not be scared. This ‘tughlaqi’ govt will be uprooted.”

WATCH

#WATCH | Police use water cannon, fire tear gas shells against BJP workers gathered outside Chhattisgarh Assembly in Raipur demanding houses for the poor under PMAY in the state. Police have detained some protestors pic.twitter.com/l20bAb1DzE — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2023

#WATCH | BJP workers gherao Chhattisgarh Assembly in Raipur demanding houses for the poor under PMAY in the state pic.twitter.com/qgMZeNkmS4 — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2023

Inside the assembly also, the saffron camp launched a scathing attack against the Baghel government and alleged that the Congress-ruled government in the state is implicating its party leaders in false cases to suppress the voice of political opponents.

The charges led to an uproar in the House, stalling the proceedings thrice in quick succession.

Senior BJP members, including Leader of Opposition Narayan Chandel and legislator Shivratan Sharma, raised the issue during the ‘Zero Hour’ and said false police cases with non-bailable charges have been foisted on BJP.

Targeting ruling Congress MLAs, Sharma said, their (Congress) leader had tried to crush the opposition during the Emergency (1975-77) and “everyone knows what happened to them”.

Referring to a case, BJP legislators said, some party workers were issued ‘Zila Badar’ (a kind of externment order issued by a district magistrate expelling a person with criminal charges) in Kabirdham district with the intention to harass them.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.